Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $54,370,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after buying an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 137.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

