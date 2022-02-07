Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a £175 ($235.28) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.63% from the stock’s current price.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($242.00) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.82) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($259.48) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £156.74 ($210.73) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($228.56) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £162.70 ($218.75).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £106.95 ($143.79) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,912 ($133.26) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($264.60). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £110.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £18.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.61.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

