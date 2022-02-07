Flux (FLUX) Price Hits $1.82 on Exchanges

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00004275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $410.38 million and $69.11 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.39 or 0.00292788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00081729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00111266 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 225,931,655 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

