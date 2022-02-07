Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on F. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.82.

F opened at $17.96 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

