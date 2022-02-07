Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives $6.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

FSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 35.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. 161,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,027. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

