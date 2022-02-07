Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter.

VFH opened at $98.23 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.84.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

