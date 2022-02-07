Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $105.01 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $110.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

