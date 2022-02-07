Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $317,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,734,000 after buying an additional 545,291 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $75.85 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05.

