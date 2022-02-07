Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $416.08 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $335.60 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

