Founders Financial Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $177.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.52, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

