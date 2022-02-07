Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 131 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,359,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,713,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,351.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,495,000 after acquiring an additional 285,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $90.79 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.26.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.