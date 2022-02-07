FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,810,841,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.64.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS opened at $308.89 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.38 and its 200-day moving average is $324.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

