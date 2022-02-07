FourThought Financial LLC Has $162,000 Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after buying an additional 76,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 207,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 223.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 66,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

CEM opened at $31.90 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.