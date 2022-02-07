FourThought Financial LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 273.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after buying an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,479 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,187,000 after purchasing an additional 488,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,653,000 after purchasing an additional 793,342 shares during the period.

GOVT stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

