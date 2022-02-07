FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 432 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,171. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $109.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

