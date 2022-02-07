Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives $37.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. 7,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.06. FOX has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.
