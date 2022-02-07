Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives $37.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. 7,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.06. FOX has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FOX by 3.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 24.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 437.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

