Fractal Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $458,957.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fractal has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.32 or 0.07138571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,742.11 or 0.99929632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

