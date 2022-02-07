Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.93% of Carlisle Companies worth $200,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSL opened at $215.79 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $143.88 and a one year high of $250.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

