Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,679,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,451 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Datadog worth $237,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,264,000 after buying an additional 440,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,880,000 after buying an additional 184,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 68.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,442,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after buying an additional 992,343 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.16.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $2,863,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,487,099 shares of company stock worth $261,534,328. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $150.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

