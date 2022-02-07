Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,315,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412,741 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.61% of Clarivate worth $225,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

