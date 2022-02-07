Franklin Resources Inc. Has $214.55 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,391,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 176,785 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.27% of Enbridge worth $214,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 823,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,981,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85,411 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 29,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.