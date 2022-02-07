Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,456,231 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,096,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,456,231 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.49% of Kinder Morgan worth $185,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

