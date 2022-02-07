Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.26 ($75.57).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($95.39) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €56.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a 12-month high of €71.14 ($79.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

