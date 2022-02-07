Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Freshpet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 253,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freshpet by 152.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after buying an additional 108,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Freshpet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

In related news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $89.83 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.