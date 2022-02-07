FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 54.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $33.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

