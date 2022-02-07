Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Futu by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Futu by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Futu by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUTU opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.51. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

