FY2022 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Increased by Analyst

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $74.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $73.86. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $18.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $19.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $83.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

Markel stock opened at $1,260.61 on Monday. Markel has a one year low of $1,062.11 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,232.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,249.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $160,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after buying an additional 66,622 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

