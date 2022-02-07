FY2022 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Increased by B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.13.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $30.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

