FY2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $145.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

