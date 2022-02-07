FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ashland Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2026 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

NYSE ASH opened at $95.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.29. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 26.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,072,000 after acquiring an additional 156,309 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

