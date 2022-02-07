Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

