Gabelli Funds LLC Has $742,000 Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Mattel by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mattel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 383.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 127,417 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 151.6% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Mattel by 25.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

