Gabelli Funds LLC Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 301,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Orange by 25.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 217,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Orange by 428.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 217,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the second quarter worth $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE ORAN opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

