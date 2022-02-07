Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $578,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,555,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,923,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTM opened at $51.18 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTM. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

