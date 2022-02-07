Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after acquiring an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

NYSE:CPE opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.84. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

