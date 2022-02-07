Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $388,000 Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.12% of Limelight Networks worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $57,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 208,046.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.09 on Monday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $547.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.