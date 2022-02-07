Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $331,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX opened at $141.41 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average of $169.07.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.