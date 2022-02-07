Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

SC stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco acquired 14,184,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $588,653,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

