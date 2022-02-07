Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $247,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHWY opened at $49.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,464.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

