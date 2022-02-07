Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $43,000 Position in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovate during the third quarter valued at about $13,291,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovate in the third quarter worth about $8,291,000. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in Innovate in the third quarter worth about $4,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovate in the third quarter worth about $3,775,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovate in the third quarter worth about $3,388,000. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VATE opened at $3.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.02. Innovate Corp has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Innovate had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter.

About Innovate

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

