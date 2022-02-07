Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.38). Gamida Cell reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMDA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 137,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,896 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMDA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,104. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

