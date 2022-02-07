Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Garmin by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Garmin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.89. 4,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,250. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.71 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.44.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

