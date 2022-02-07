Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566,174 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Gartner worth $265,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 28.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $294.64 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.57 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,587 shares of company stock worth $12,504,101. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

