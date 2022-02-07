GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,783,000 after acquiring an additional 343,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 383,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 31,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GCP opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.64 and a beta of 0.90. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.