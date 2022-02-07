General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.52. 3,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,554. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $157.11 and a twelve month high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.