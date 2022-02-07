General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $215.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.25.

NYSE GD opened at $212.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $157.11 and a 1-year high of $216.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 63.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $67,585,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

