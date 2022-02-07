Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 499,724 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,724 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.18% of Mercury Systems worth $58,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $8,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 293.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 740,222 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 476.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

