Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 39,467 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Chemours worth $63,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chemours by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemours by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

