Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Summit Materials worth $61,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 301.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In related news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

