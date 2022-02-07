Ghost (GHOST) Market Cap Reaches $6.16 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $115,790.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00109735 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

